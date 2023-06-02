N Chandrasekaran is a ‘very simple person,’ says UP man who cycled 15 days to meet him

N Chandrasekaran with UP man Monish Rana (Image credit: @Monishrana04gm1/Twitter)

As N Chandrasekaran celebrates his 60th birthday today, an admirer of the Tata Sons chairman has commissioned a special gift for him. Monish Rana, a 27-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, will leave his hometown of Meerut and travel to Mumbai with an artwork that he hopes to present to the Tata Sons chairman in person.

If Rana succeeds in seeing N Chandrasekaran this time, it will be his second meeting with the Tata boss.

In April, the 27-year-old from Uttar Pradesh had cycled for 15 days to reach Mumbai, where he stood outside the Tata Group headquarters for three days to meet Chandrasekaran. Rana spoke to Moneycontrol about his extraordinary journey to see the chairman of Tata Sons, whom he praised as a “very simple” and “nice” person.

“I waited outside Bombay House for three to four days until I could meet him [N Chandrasekaran],” he said. Bombay House is the historic building in South Mumbai that serves as the head office of the Tata Group.

In order to score a meeting with the top boss of Tata Group, Rana called Bombay House. He was put in touch with an employee who told him to write a letter stating that he wanted to meet N Chandrasekaran. Rana wrote the letter and enclosed with it a few photographs. Within two hours, he received a call back from the same employee, who informed him that the chairman of Tata Sons had agreed to meet him and asked him to report to Bombay House at 9 am the next day.

Rana told Moneycontrol that he spent around 30 minutes with the Tata executive. “Despite being the chairman of such a big company, he is a very simple man,” he said. The 27-year-old also revealed that Chandrasekaran spoke to him very nicely – “bahut mohabbat se baat kari,” he said.

He later shared a photograph from the meeting on Twitter. Rana is now hoping to meet other high-profile business personalities like Anand Mahindra and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

N Chandrasekaran is a Tata Group veteran and the first non-Parsi professional to head the group. Born in a village in Tamil Nadu, he studied applied sciences at the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and received his Master’s degree in Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli. He joined Tata Consultancy Services as an intern in 1987.