‘My family shied away from Google reviews’: Clovia co-founder on battling lingerie taboo

Clovia co-founder and director Neha Kant (Image credit: Neha Kant/LinkedIn)

Clovia co-founder Neha Kant recently revealed that during her initial years with the lingerie brand, even her family and friends were hesitant about talking about underwear in public.

"Being a taboo topic in India, the biggest challenge was however to have customers speak about underwear. My own family and friends shied away from posting Google reviews," Kant said.

"Lingerie has always been spoken in hushed voices and there was no interest in it as such," the 39-year-old said "Most women didn’t know their sizes or what would fit them the best." Interestingly, until graduation even she relied on her mother to avoid buying her own undergarments.

More than 10 years after the company was founded, Clovia now sells one piece of lingerie every two seconds.

Last year the company roped in actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador to normalise talking about lingerie in public. Currently, Clovia claims to have 40 lakh customers and ships almost 10 lakh products a month.

