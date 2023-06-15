English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘My family shied away from Google reviews’: Clovia co-founder on battling lingerie taboo

    'Lingerie has always been spoken in hushed voices and there was no interest in it as such,' co-founder Neha Kant said.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    June 15, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST
    Clovia co-founder and director Neha Kant (Image credit: Neha Kant/LinkedIn)

    Clovia co-founder and director Neha Kant (Image credit: Neha Kant/LinkedIn)

    Clovia co-founder Neha Kant recently revealed that during her initial years with the lingerie brand, even her family and friends were hesitant about talking about underwear in public.

    "Being a taboo topic in India, the biggest challenge was however to have customers speak about underwear. My own family and friends shied away from posting Google reviews," Kant said.

    "Lingerie has always been spoken in hushed voices and there was no interest in it as such," the 39-year-old said "Most women didn’t know their sizes or what would fit them the best." Interestingly, until graduation even she relied on her mother to avoid buying her own undergarments.

    More than 10 years after the company was founded, Clovia now sells one piece of lingerie every two seconds.

    Last year the company roped in actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador to normalise talking about lingerie in public. Currently, Clovia claims to have 40 lakh customers and ships almost 10 lakh products a month.

    Read more: Clovia’s same-store sales double from pre-pandemic times: Founder Neha Kant

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Clovia #lingerie #Neha Kant
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 09:11 pm