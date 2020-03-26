Mumbai Police channels popular sitcom 'Friends' for explaining 'rules of quarantine' on Twitter

Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown in India until April 14. During the lockdown, citizens are required to stay isolated at home under quarantine and only head out when extremely essential. To help citizens understand the quarantine measures even better, the Mumbai Police has taken reference from the popular show Friends.

A Twitter post shared by Mumbai Police lists out the preventive measures every individual should take in order to prevent themselves from being infected by coronavirus. The post takes inspiration from Friends where, in the original scene, Phoebe is helping Joey learn French.

The post by Mumbai Police shows Phoebe and Joey have a conversation about the ‘Do’s and Dont’s’ during a quarantine.

The post highlights the three measures that one should take when in quarantine. These include washing hands frequently, not touching the face, and practising social distancing by staying at home.

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is known for such posts that have a lot of resonance with youth and this post was along the same lines.

Earlier, the city police shared an interesting post on daily horoscopes for all zodiac signs and advised people to stay at home if they wanted the zodiac stars to be in their favour.