Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone receives Bluetooth certification, could release soon

Motorola’s second device that received Bluetooth certification is the Motorola One Vision.

Pranav Hegde
Source: XDA Developers
Whatsapp

Motorola is reviving the iconic Razr brand in the form of a new foldable smartphone. The company’s CEO had confirmed last month that the company is working on the device and would release it later this year. In the latest developments, the Moto Razr foldable smartphone has come closer to realty.

The Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database with a model number XT2000-1. The description on the device’s catalog reveals that Motorola would launch the Razr with Verizon Wireless as a carrier in the US. The listing does not disclose any other information other than the Razr having Bluetooth 5.0 as a connectivity option.

Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery confirmed that the company had started working on a foldable smartphone a long time ago. He did not reveal any specifications but stated that the company would not pursue the design of having a foldable screen on the outside. The company had filed a patent in January which showed that the foldable smartphone would have a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr V3.

The smartphone codenamed Voyager would have limited features on the secondary display when folded. The device would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display with also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps.

The device is said to have a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen as a primary display, which when folded would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display.

The smartphone would have a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC with eight CPU cores built on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo 360 architecture. Out of the eight cores, 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores would clock at 2.2GHz, and the remaining six cores ARM Cortex-A55 cores would clock at 1.7GHz. For graphics, the foldable phone would have an Adreno 616 GPU. The SoC is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

Motorola is rumoured to launch the device for $1500 in the US. Although the price is less expensive compared to the Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X, one must keep in mind that the design and internals are quite inferior compared to its competitors. 

Motorola’s second device that received Bluetooth certification is the Motorola One Vision. The Android One device is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch edge-to-edge, CinemaWide punch-hole display. It would have a dual camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor.

The device would run on Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz coupled with Mali G72 GPU. It would be paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64/128GB storage options. Further, the device would pack a 3,500 mAh battery. 
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Foldable smartphones #Moto Razr #Motorola

