Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola working on Android One device with punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera

Press renders of the smartphone reveal that the device would have an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole on the left side of the screen, like the Honor View 20.

Pranav Hegde
Moneycontrol News

Motorola is known for launching devices with stock Android. It is reported that the company is working on an Android One device called Vision One which would sport a 48MP rear camera and a punch-hole display.

A new report by Tigermobiles states that the Lenovo-owned company would be launching an Android One device called Motorola Vision One or Motorola P40.

Source: Tigermobiles

The website has leaked press renders of the smartphone which reveals that the device would have an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole on the left side of the screen, like the Honor View 20. The smartphone has skipped the notch but has a thick bezel at the bottom. It is said to have a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. Renders also reveal that the bottom side of the smartphone would house the speaker grille and Type-C port. Looking at the pill button at the bottom of the display, the phone is suggested to be running on Android P.

At the back, the device is said to have a dual camera setup. The primary sensor would boast a 48MP lens, as per the text on the right side of the vertically stacked camera unit.  The rear panel also has a fingerprint scanner with Motorola’s logo atop and Android One logo at the bottom.

XDA Developers revealed that the Vision One would be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz coupled with Mali G72 GPU. The processors would be paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64/128GB storage options. Further, the device would pack a 3,500 mAh battery. The XDA Developers report also suggests that the Motorola Vision One would have a 6.2-inch display based on CAD renders. The front camera is said to be a 12MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8.

There is no word on the availability of the device but is likely to be released on April 3 as per the display information in the press render. 
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Motorola #Motorola Android One #Motorola P40 #Motorola Vision One

