Motorola confirms smartphone with pop-up selfie camera arriving on Dec 3

Motorola just unveiled the launch date for the next Moto handset and the first in the company’s line up to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone maker recently confirmed that a smartphone with a pop-up camera would arrive on December 3 in Brazil.

While the teaser image doesn’t reveal the name of the device, the only smartphone that fits the description is the Motorola One Hyper. The Moto One Hyper was leaked last month, detailing several specs about the device. Prior reports suggest the upcoming Moto One Hyper is expected to pack a 32-megapixel pop-up front camera sensor.

The Motorola One Hyper is also expected to be the first smartphone in the company’s line up to get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which is an upgrade over the 48-megapixel sensor on the Motorola One Vision and One Zoom. The second sensor on the handset will likely be an 8-megapixel depth sensor and not an ultra-wide or telephoto lens.

Earlier reports suggest that the Motorola One Hyper will sport an FHD+ IPS LCD panel rather than an OLED display. It could also pack the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The fingerprint reader on the phone is expected to be placed on the back of the device. According to the leak, the Motorola One Hyper will run on Android 10 out of the box.