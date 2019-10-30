Moto G8 Plus vs Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 8.1: Which is the best Android One smartphone under Rs 15000?

Motorola recently launched its G8 Plus handset in Indian markets. Debuting at Rs 13,999, the Moto G8 Plus offers excellent value for money as compared to what the Chinese brands provide. The G8 Plus is undoubtedly Motorola’s best offering in terms of what you’re getting for the price. However, it isn’t the only smartphone under Rs 15,000, offering the stock Android experience.

Model Moto G8 Plus Nokia 8.1 Xiaomi Mi A3 Chipset Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 665 Display 6.3-inch FHD+(1080 x 2280 pixels) LCD, 400 ppi density 6.18-inch FHD+(1080 x 2280 pixels) LCD, 408 ppi density 6.01-inch HD+(720 x 1560 pixels) AMOLED, 286 ppi density RAM 4GB 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.7 + 16MP, f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 12MP, f/1.8 + 13MP 48MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh 3,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Software Android 9 Pie Android 10 Android 9 Pie Price Rs 13,999 Rs 14,999 Rs 12,999

The recently launched Mi A3 features nearly similar specs and will set you back Rs 12,999. And, considering its recent price cut, the Nokia 8.1 also offers the stock Android experience at a little higher price. So, let’s find out which of these three Android One handsets offer the best value for money.

Performance

While the Snapdragon 665 SoC is an excellent chip to have on a smartphone under 15K, it simply isn’t faster than last year’s SD 710 chipset. Xiaomi and Nokia also offer 6GB versions of their handsets at Rs 15,999. The Nokia 8.1 is the clear winner when it comes to better performance.

Display

Although the Nokia 8.1 and Moto G8 Plus get FHD+ IPS LCD panels, while the Mi A3 features an AMOLED screen. However, the Mi A3 is limited to HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution. Both the Nokia 8.1 and Moto G8 Plus have a clear advantage when it comes to consuming entertainment as well as usability in outdoor scenarios. If we had to pick one winner, it would have to be the Nokia 8.1 because of the HDR10 support.

Design

In terms of design, the Nokia 8.1 does feel like the most premium of the three devices with its metal frame, but the Moto G8 Plus looks better. The notch on the Nokia 8.1 seems pretty dated, while the Moto G8 Plus and Mi A3 get a modern waterdrop notch. The design has got to come down to preference, and that can differ with the user. However, we’d have to go with the Moto G8 Plus.

Camera

The Moto G8 Plus and Xiaomi Mi A3 both offer three rear cameras with a primary, ultra-wide and depth sensor. The Nokia 8.1 only gets the dual rear cameras, but they’re pretty capable in the right light. The triple rear camera setup on the Moto G8 Plus offers more than that on the Mi A3. The ultrawide sensor on the G8 Plus can also shoot video while offering better details in well-lit photos. All three phones take good selfies in the right light, but only the G8 Plus and Mi A3 support HDR on the front camera. While the three phones deliver excellent camera performance for their price, the Moto G8 Plus does offer the best overall camera experience.

Battery

Both the Moto G8 Plus and Xiaomi Mi A3 offer 4,000mAh or more battery capacity. However, the Mi A3 comes out on top here in terms of sheer battery size. Moreover, the AMOLED screen on the Mi A3 will offer better power efficiency than the LCD panels on the Nokia 8.1 and Moto G8 Plus.

Software

All three handsets offer the stock Android experience with no bloatware and a clean UI. In most cases, we wouldn’t have to compare software on the three phones, but the Nokia 8.1 runs on Android 10, while the other two devices are yet to receive the update.

Verdict