you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft’s Office 365 apps hit the Apple Mac App Store

Though the Office 365 app bundle supported both Windows and Mac PCs through Microsoft’s official website, this is the first time the apps can be availed directly from the Mac App Store.

Carlsen Martin
Microsoft has officially launched Office 365 apps on Apple’s Mac app store allowing Mac users to directly download Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel.

Though the Office 365 app bundle supported both Windows and Mac PCs through Microsoft’s official website, this is the first time the apps can be availed directly from the Mac App Store.

Microsoft has customised Office 365 to support unique features on the Mac like Dark Mode, Pro Touch Bar, Mac trackpad and Continuity Camera in macOS. Additionally, Mac users can now purchase or update Office 365 from the store itself.

Commenting on the launch, Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President - Worldwide Marketing, Apple said, “Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone.”

MS Office 365 Pricing:
Version Yearly (Rs) Monthly (Rs)
Office 365 Home 5,299 530
Office 365 Personal 4,199 420
Office 365 Business 6,540 545
Office 365 Business Premium 7,920 660
Office 365 Business Essentials 1,500 125
Microsoft is also offering a student version (Office Home & Student 2019) of Office 365 with MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint which will be available for Rs 7,799 as a one-time purchase. Office 365 Home and Personal also offer 1TB of OneDrive Cloud storage and 60 minutes of Skype calls per month.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Apple #Laptop #Microsoft #Office 365 #smartphone #Technology

