App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft, Sony may leverage AMD Zen 2 architecture, 7nm GPU technology in next-gen consoles

Reports say that AMD is in the process of introducing a brand new APU based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture and a next-generation Navi GPU architecture.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

With both Sony and Microsoft racing to release the next-generation console, rumours of the next chip that will power these consoles have flooded the Internet with AMD at the centre. Reports say that AMD is in the process of introducing a brand new APU based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture and a next-generation Navi GPU architecture.

The updated hardware on the next-generation of consoles may offer a significant increase in performance, as SoC’s based on Zen 2 architecture feature cutting edge 7nm technology, which means more power and less power consumption. Additionally, the Navi GPU that’s rumoured to be integrated into next-gen consoles will also be based on AMD’s 7nm technology, similar to what was seen in AMD’s Radeon VII GPU that was announced at CES 2019.

At CES, Xbox head Phil Spencer and AMD CEO Lisa Su discussed  Microsoft and AMD's continued partnership. Spencer strongly suggested that AMD hardware technology will be utilised in Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console. Phil said, "As a company, we look at the opportunity in gaming, and one of the things I want to say is when we think who our partners are, we think about great companies that do great work but also do it in the right way."

Fresh rumours about the new Navi GPU on consoles also mean excellent news for PC gamers, as the Navi GPU will supposedly be aimed at the low-mid range GPU market, directly competing with the rumoured Nvidia GTX 1660 and RTX 2060. The Navi GPU will be based off the TSMC’s 7nm architecture utilised in the Radeon VII that debuted at CES 2019. With AMD’s Navi GPU already rumoured to launch at E3 2019, we may not have to wait till late 2019 or 2020 for the first preview of next-gen consoles.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #AMD #gaming #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.