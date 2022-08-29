English
    Mark Zuckerberg 'underqualified' to run metaverse: Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes

    Mark Zuckerberg had posted the image mentioned in Grimes's tweet last week. But, the response was not what they had expected. Later, he shared a different version of the avatar.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
    One of Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse avatars. (Image credit: @Grimezsz/Twitter)

    Seemingly unimpressed with Mark Zuckerberg's viral metaverse images released last week, Canadian singer-songwriter and Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes took to Twitter to call the Meta CEO "wildly underqualified" to run metaverse.

    Grimes also expressed her disdain over his plans to expand Facebook into a metaverse pioneer. "If Zuck 'oversees the Metaverse' it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art," Grimes tweeted. "The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better."

    Mark Zuckerberg had posted the image mentioned in Grimes's tweet last week. But, the response was not what they had expected. Later, he shared a different version of the avatar.

    Since last year, Facebook has been undergoing a major rebrand after Zuckerberg directed a companywide shift toward the metaverse. Facebook's corporate name was also changed to Meta.

    As per Page Six, the Meta CEO said, "I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic, it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly."

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Facebook #Grimes #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta #metaverse
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 08:57 pm
