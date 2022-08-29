Mark Zuckerberg 'underqualified' to run metaverse: Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes

One of Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse avatars. (Image credit: @Grimezsz/Twitter)

Seemingly unimpressed with Mark Zuckerberg's viral metaverse images released last week, Canadian singer-songwriter and Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes took to Twitter to call the Meta CEO "wildly underqualified" to run metaverse.



If zuck “oversees the Metaverse” it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. also this is bad art

The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better https://t.co/n8Cuv4f0uJ pic.twitter.com/0G46MlWIP2 — (@Grimezsz) August 26, 2022

Grimes also expressed her disdain over his plans to expand Facebook into a metaverse pioneer. "If Zuck 'oversees the Metaverse' it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art," Grimes tweeted. "The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better."

Mark Zuckerberg had posted the image mentioned in Grimes's tweet last week. But, the response was not what they had expected. Later, he shared a different version of the avatar.

Read more: Jio’s Stand-alone 5G service to offer access to metaverse

Since last year, Facebook has been undergoing a major rebrand after Zuckerberg directed a companywide shift toward the metaverse. Facebook's corporate name was also changed to Meta.

As per Page Six, the Meta CEO said, "I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic, it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly."

Read more: Metaverse jobs are disappearing as hiring slows at Google, Facebook

(With inputs from agencies)