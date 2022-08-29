Jio's Stand-alone 5G service to offer access to metaverse

"Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, said.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the 5G services to be launched by Jio in two months can deliver new and powerful services, including access to metaverse.

Speaking at the RIL annual general meeting, he said, "Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse."

Read more: Jio 5G can save money for customers in unexpected ways. Here's how

Explaining the difference between Stand-Alone 5G and Non- Standalone 5G, Mukesh Ambani said that most operators are deploying the later which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure.

"This Non-Standalone approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, but it won't deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G," he said.

"At the recent auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, we have acquired the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G. This gives Jio 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators," Ambani added.

Read more: Mukesh Ambani: 'Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is long enough to go around Earth over 27 times'

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.