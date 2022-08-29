Jio 5G can save money for customers in unexpected ways. Here's how

Jio director Kiran Thomas said that Jio 5G would be a game changer for both small and big enterprises.

After Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that they would launch their 5G services in two months, i.e. by Diwali, Jio Director Kiran Thomas shared how it can save money for customers in "unexpected ways".

"For example, let's take personal computers. Today, most homes have to buy a PC or a laptop, and spend even more money to upgrade it every few years. Now, using JioAirFiber, customers can do away with all such expenses, and opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud. We have named this concept, Jio Cloud PC," Thomas said at the RIL annual general meeting.

He added that with Jio Cloud PC, customers would not have make any large upfront investments or pay for hardware upgrades. "You only pay to the extent you use the Cloud PC, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business," the Jio director said.

Stating how business can utilise 5G, Kiran Thomas added that Jio 5G would be a game changer for both small and big enterprises. "This will be a game-changer for every student, every gig-worker, every small business in our country. Be it a pharmacy or a doctor's clinic, a grocer or a hotel, a consultant or a Chartered Accountant, everyone can get an affordable computer through Jio Cloud PC and JioAirFiber," he said.

Elaborating on how Reliance too has been upgrading itself, Thomas said, "Even large enterprises can use this solution. Across Reliance, we use a lot of computers. We are now replacing most of these with Jio Cloud PCs. Jio 5G can also be used to create private 5G networks for large enterprises."

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.