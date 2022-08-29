Reliance to open Jio experience centre in Mumbai, let people experience 5G before its launch

The Reliance Industries Ltd annual general meeting is underway.

Reliance is all set to open a Jio experience centre in Mumbai where people will be given a chance to experience 5G before its launch, Jio director Kiran Thomas announced on Monday.

Addressing the conglomerate's annual general meeting, he said, "Very soon, we will be opening a Jio 5G Experience Centre in Mumbai for the public. We will showcase these and many more exciting use cases and possibilities of Jio 5G."

"People can experience them first-hand even before they are launched in the market. We invite one and all to visit us and experience the magic of Jio True 5G."

The announcement followed another by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani who said that Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is more than 11 lakh kilometres in length which is long enough to go around Earth over 27 times.

"Let me now talk about Jio's fixed-line network. Its high-quality, redundant and always-available fibre-optic network is the information backbone that carries data traffic from every corner of India, and connects it to the global Internet. Today, Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is more than 11 lakh kilometres in length – enough to go around Planet Earth more than 27 times," he said at the meeting.

The RIL chairman added that JioFiber is now the top FTTX service provider in the country. "JioFiber is now the number one FTTX service provider in India, with over 7 million connected premises – a feat achieved in less than two years despite Covid lockdowns. Over the past year, we also saw acceleration in the adoption of JioFiber, with two out of every three new customers choosing it."

