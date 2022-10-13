English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple for its ‘closed’ ecosystem, bats for metaverse

    Mark Zuckerberg said that that Apple could hurt other VR platforms if it has as much control over its headset as over iPhone and the Mac.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 13, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Mark Zuckerberg said Closed ecosystems focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock in.

    Mark Zuckerberg said Closed ecosystems focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock in.

    Mark Zuckerberg has recently hit out at Apple for its closed ecosystem. Batting for metaverse, the Meta CEO added that Apple's currently unannounced VR platform is going to be worse for consumers, while metaverse is meant to be "open" for all.

    Speaking to The Verge recently, the Meta CEO slammed Apple for its closed ecosystem adding that its currently unannounced VR platform is going to be worse for consumers. He said that the metaverse is meant to be ‘open’ for all.

    Read more: Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse struggles

    “In every generation of computing, there’s been an open ecosystem and a closed ecosystem, there was Windows and Mac, then Android and iOS. Closed ecosystems focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock in. Although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time," Zuckerberg said without naming Apple.

    He the cited Windows versus macOS and Android vs iOS as examples.

    Close

    Related stories

    Zuckerberg added that closed ecosystems “focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock-in... although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time." While open ecosystems, like Meta, allows more people to share “the upside of what is created" because it has partners building software for it, like Microsoft, Autodesk, and Accenture, he told the publication.

    Read more: Meta partners with Microsoft to bolster its future of work efforts in metaverse

    On being asked about Apple’s mixed reality headset, Zuckerberg said that that Apple could hurt other VR platforms if it has as much control over its headset as over iPhone and the Mac. “I mean, it’s certainly plausible that they see this competition in the future and want to hinder us. I think one thing that’s been pretty clear is that their motives in doing the things that they’re doing are not as altruistic as they claim them to be," the Meta CEO told The Verge.
    Tags: #Apple #iPhone #Mac #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta #metaverse
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.