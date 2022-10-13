Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple for its ‘closed’ ecosystem, bats for metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg said Closed ecosystems focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock in.

Mark Zuckerberg has recently hit out at Apple for its closed ecosystem. Batting for metaverse, the Meta CEO added that Apple's currently unannounced VR platform is going to be worse for consumers, while metaverse is meant to be "open" for all.

“In every generation of computing, there’s been an open ecosystem and a closed ecosystem, there was Windows and Mac, then Android and iOS. Closed ecosystems focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock in. Although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time," Zuckerberg said without naming Apple.

He the cited Windows versus macOS and Android vs iOS as examples.

Zuckerberg added that closed ecosystems “focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock-in... although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time." While open ecosystems, like Meta, allows more people to share “the upside of what is created" because it has partners building software for it, like Microsoft, Autodesk, and Accenture, he told the publication.

