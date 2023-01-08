Gurgaon man joins Zomato-Blinkit billboard collab with a special message, wins hearts

Screengrab from Harteerath Singh's video shared on Instagram.

Days after Zomato-Blinkit collaborated on billboard advertisements to kickstart a chain, a man from Gurgaon has been winning hearts on social media after joining the trend with billboards of his own, offering food and blankets to the poor.

The social activist, Harteerath Singh, shared a video on Instagram of him standing in front of the the Blinkit-Zomato billboards with two banners that read: "Khaana mangoge langar denge (If you ask for food, we'll give you a free meal)" and "Thand lagegi kambal denge (If you feel cold, we'll give you blankets)".

"Be it war-struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender and creed," Singh wrote. "The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket-since the 14th century!"

The video has since gone viral with many lauding Singh.

"Aced the trend in the most beautiful way," wrote one Instagram user. "So proud of you. You add positivity to my feed," commented another.

It all started when grocery delivery service Blinkit collaborated with its parent company Zomato for an advertising campaign that was very well-received on social media. Zomato and Blinkit together put up two billboards in close proximity, each proclaiming a part of a popular dialogue from the 2002 film Maa Tujhhe Salaam - but with a twist.

“Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it),” read the slogan on the yellow billboard for grocery delivery service Blinkit.

“Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it),” the slogan on Zomato’s billboard promised.

Soon, other companies joined in and shared images after using photoshop to promote their business.