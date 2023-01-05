After Netflix, Edelweiss joins Zomato-Blinkit collaboration on billboards

Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shared the company's latest promotional stunt (Image credit: iRadhikaGupta/Twitter)

The Zomato-Blinkit billboard collaboration seems to have sparked a popular social media trend, with other companies also jumping on to the bandwagon. The latest to join the trend is Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

It all started when grocery delivery service Blinkit collaborated with its parent company Zomato for an advertising campaign that was very well-received on social media. Zomato and Blinkit together put up two billboards in close proximity, each proclaiming a part of a popular dialogue from the 2002 film Maa Tujhhe Salaam - but with a twist.

“Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it),” read the slogan on the yellow billboard for grocery delivery service Blinkit.

“Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it),” the slogan on Zomato’s billboard promised.

This afternoon, Edelweiss MF MD and CEO Radhika Gupta shared a photoshopped image that added a third billboard to the picture, this one promoting the firm’s Balanced Advantage Funds.

“Market volatility se chutkara mangoge.. BAF denge (Ask to be rid of market volatility and we will give you BAF),” read the blue billboard for Edelweiss MF in Gupta’s post.

On its website, Edelweiss MF describes BAFs or Balanced Advantage Funds as “process-driven funds that shift between equity and debt, depending on market conditions and aim to provide equity like returns, but with lower uncertainty.”