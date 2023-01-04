Netflix joins Zomato-Blinkit collaboration on billboards. 'Friday mangoge...'

Netflix shared an image of its billboard ad. (Image credit: @NetflixIndia/Twitter)

A recent ad collaboration of grocery delivery platform Blinkit and its parent company Zomato has caught the attention of the internet after the two brands used an iconic movie dialogue on billboards. And now, Netflix has joined the brand banter online.

Two billboards - one for Zomato and the other for Blinkit - each proclaim a part of the dialogue from the 2002 film “Maa Tujhhe Salaam”, but with a twist.

“Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it),” reads the slogan on a yellow billboard for grocery delivery service Blinkit.

“Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it),” the slogan on Zomato’s billboard promises.

On Tuesday, Netflix chimed in with its own twist on the dialogue. “Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge (Ask for Friday and we will deliver Wednesday),” reads the slogan on a red bill next to the Zomato and Blinkit billboards.

“It's a great day to go out and look at billboards,” Netflix India tweeted.

The banter did not end there as Blinkit and Zomato responded to Netflix with playful notes.

“Binge watch karoge, Popcorn hum la denge (Binge watch, we’ll deliver popcorn),” Blinkit said.

“Yup, it's a 'Wednesday' after all,” Zomato told Netflix.

Both Zomato and Blinkit shared live updates with insights on the nature of orders they were getting from people on New Year’s Eve, a peak time for business for delivery platforms.

Blinkit, which was acquired by Zomato in June 2022, operates in more than 30 cities in India.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that the number of orders delivered via the company on New Year's Eve was more than the orders they had delivered during the first three years of Zomato's delivery service.