Mamata Banerjee flags off Durga Puja festivities by dancing Garba, sparks hilarious memes

The video of Mamata Banerjee inaugurating party councilor Ashim Bose’s Durga Puja in Bhawanipore is now viral. (Screengrab from video shared by @mayursejpal/Twitter)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently kicked off the Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata and tried her hands playing the dhaak (traditional drums) and even dancing Garba. But it's the latter that has grabbed social media's attention as videos of her performing Garba, or at least attempting to, has gone viral.



The TMC supremo was caught on camera playing with dandiya on Wednesday while inaugurating party councilor Ashim Bose’s Durga Puja in Bhawanipore. And as the video went viral, memes followed.



On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee also played dhaak during the inauguration of Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal in Alipore. In a viral video, the West Bengal Chief Minister is seen cutting a ribbon and walking into the pandal with a dhaak slung around her shoulder and playing it.



