'Lots of risk-taking, mistakes': Jeff Bezos shares throwback pic as Amazon completes 25 years

Jeff Bezos shared a throwback photo of the time when Amazon went public 25 years ago.

Amazon went public exactly 25 years ago on Sunday and to mark the occasion, founder Jeff Bezos shared a throwback photo and and a few lines on how the ride has been so far.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "25 years ago yesterday, AMZN went public. As the Grateful Dead would say, “What a long, strange trip it’s been (sic).”

The third richest person in the world also stated that the journey with Amazon has been far from smooth.

"Lots of risk-taking, lots of invention, lots of mistakes, so much we still have to do better. I wouldn’t trade the ride for anything," he wrote on Instagram.

Jeff Bezos, however, has been making headlines more for his criticism of US President Joe Biden's economic policies and especially Biden's remark to tax the rich in order to control inflation.

"Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country," Bezos had tweeted.

Hours earlier, he had hit out at Biden over his remark on controlling inflation in the country by taxing "the wealthiest corporations".

"You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share," Biden had tweeted on Saturday.

Inflation in the US surged to 8.3 per cent in April, approaching a 40 year record, the New York Post reported. Prices for food and fuel have soared.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," Bezos with a net worth of $138.8 billion had tweeted.

The White House quickly retorted on Monday that Bezos opposes an economic agenda for the middle class. And then Bezos fired back, arguing that the Biden administration would have made inflation worse if its $3.5 trillion economic and social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, had made it into law.

The dispute is unusual for Bezos because he has generally sought to avoid political fights in public.





