Liquor-free India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar bats for nationwide alcohol ban to fulfil ‘Gandhi’s wish’

Addressing a convention on ‘liquor-free India’ organised in Delhi on February 16, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pitched for a pan-India alcohol ban.

Stating that alcohol-free India was something envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, the CM of the ‘dry state’ of Bihar said: “A liquor ban should be implemented in the entire country and not just in nearby states. It was Mahatma Gandhi’s wish; he believed liquor destroys lives.”

Talking about the history of alcohol ban in the country, he said: “An attempt had been made to impose alcohol ban across India in the past too, however, it was revoked later.”

He added: “In Bihar, it was once imposed by the state’s former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, but it was not a success and could not be implemented fully.”

Kumar informed that he had begun planning for the current liquor-ban in Bihar from 2011, which finally saw fruition in 2016.

The 68-year-old leader also narrated how he ensured the successful imposition of the ban.

