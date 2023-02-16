LinkedIn is laying off employees. They are now looking for jobs on same platform

LinkedIn has been laying off its employees mainly from the talent acquisition team.(Representative image)

LinkedIn has been laying off employees from its (ironically) recruiting team, The Information reported, as the Microsoft owned company’s former employees take to the very job search platform to talk about their firing.

Microsoft has already announced its plan to lay off over 10,000 employees and LinkedIn employees too fall under this.

Melanie Quandt, former senior manager, Talent Acquisition Engineering took to LinkedIn to say that she had been laid off by the company.

"Never lost a job in my 25 years in my career ... super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered. Feeling awful for all of us that were impacted. It will take a lot for me to trust an employer again," she wrote.

“I am really proud of the impact I made. I lived the companies' values every day. I was a poster child for transformation but yet ... I guess it just wasn't enough in the end. Can't say I am not shocked or disenchanted,” she concluded listing her roles and responsibilities at LinkedIn.

Emily Beiers, who worked as a Technical Recruiter at LinkedIn, wrote: “Unfortunately, my time at LinkedIn has come to an end. My Technical Recruiter role was impacted due to a reduction in workforce. My time at LinkedIn as been amazing - I am so grateful to everyone I have worked with. Thank you!”

The layoff’s impacted LinkedIn’s Indian employees as well. Upali Sarkar from LinkedIn’s Global Talent Acquisition team shared that she had been laid off after a 4-year stint.

“I am sad to leave behind such an amazing team and culture. But, I am very excited to see what my next chapter is going to be like,” Sarkar wrote and asked for referrals a listed a short bio of herself for jobseekers.

Nicole Zawacki, who worked as "diversity, inclusion and belonging sourcing lead", is also looking for a new role on LinkedIn. Her post about her layoff reads, "Today I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice." She also added that it would take her a little time to process the layoff.