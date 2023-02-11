English
    What readers and writers can learn from the techniques of classical and jazz pianists

    In a typical jazz composition, the left hand strikes chords to create harmony and rhythm while the right hand picks out the melody. Using this as a metaphor, in fiction, the right hand would take care of the characters and plot while the left creates a thickening weave of allusion and counterpoint.

    Sanjay Sipahimalani
    February 11, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST
    A novelist’s style can be said to be the keynote of the work. From this distinctive chord, other progressions take place. (Photo: Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels)

    In a recent NPR Fresh Air interview with Brad Mehldau, the acclaimed jazz pianist mentions that early on in his career, he decided to spend more time with classical music in order to further develop his left hand.

    With a typical jazz composition, the left hand strikes chords to create harmony and rhythm, while the right hand picks out the melody. Mehldau, however, concentrated on mastering some works by composers such as Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven which called for more complicated left-hand movements.

    He went on to incorporate this style into his jazz playing, in the manner of others before him such as Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum. The results are striking. In Mehldau’s interpretation of Thelonious Monk’s ‘Monk’s Dream’, for example, the interviewer notes that “it sounds like you're really doing independent things with your right hand and your left hand…there's just these waves of sound, but you still hear the melody, like, woven through”.