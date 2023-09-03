2023 G20 Summit Quiz part 1: What was the theme of India’s Presidency at the G20?

Preparations for the 2023 G20 Summit in India.

1. India's G20 Presidency would guide the work of the G20 under which theme?

- We are all connected

- In diversity there is beauty

- One Earth, one family, one future

- Unity, interconnectedness, a global perspective

2. Who is India’s emissary / sherpa to the G20?

- Piyush Goel

- S Jaishankar

- Shashi Tharoor

- Amitabh Kant

3. Pragati Maidan is a venue for the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at the ITPO complex located in New Delhi, India. What is the name of the new convention centre where the G20 summit is scheduled to take place?

- Bharat Maidan

- Bharat Mandapam

- Indian Grounds

- Bharat Bhavan

4. Who will be representing and leading the World Bank contingent at the G20 Summit in India?

- Ajay Banga, President

- Anshula Kant, MD and CFO

- Indermit Gill, Chief Economist

- Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director

5. The theme also spotlights LiFE to represent sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future. What does LiFE stand for?

- Living in a Friendly Environment

- Lifestyle influencing a Favourable Environment

- Lifestyle for Environment

- Live in a Flourishing Ecosystem

LEADERS in G20

6. Who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, responsible for economic and financial matters, of the United Kingdom?

- Rishi Sunak

- Jeremy Hunt

- Boris Johnson

- Liz Truss

7. Who is the President of the European Central Bank (ECB)?

- Christine Lagarde

- Mario Draghi

- Ursula von der Leyen

- Louis Di Grindos

8. Who is the Governor of the People's Bank of China, the Central bank of China?

- Xi Jinping

- Li Qiang

- Pan Gongsheng

- Yi Gang

9. Who was the President of the Host country at which the G20 summit was held in 2022?

- Joe Biden

- Joko Widodo

- Shinzo Abe

- Mario Draghi

10. Who is the Finance Minister of the Host country at which the G20 summit will be held in 2024?

- Jim Chalmers

- Janet Yellen

- Shunichi Suzuki

- Fernando Hadadd

Scroll down for answers.

(Illustration by Suneesh K)

1.. One Earth, one family, one future

2. Amitabh Kant

3. Bharat Mandapam

4. Ajay Banga, President

5. Lifestyle for Environment

6. Jeremy Hunt

7. Christine Lagarde

8. Pan Gongsheng

9. Joko Widodo

10. Fernando Hadadd