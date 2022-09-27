Where to drink when you can’t get into the world’s 50 best bars

The countdown to the world’s best bar has begun.
The World’s 50 Best Bars has released the 51 to 100 top places to drink around the world. It’s a run-up to the top 50, which will be announced on Oct. 4 at a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain.
Singapore was the big winner on the list, which features eight establishments from the city-state, starting with Sago House, ranked 51, and 28 Hong Kong Street at 55.
The list also highlighted South Africa, with four spots, including Capetown’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, which was 53.
Eastern Europe featured at spots like Antique American Bar of Bratislava, which was 91, and Tag in Kraków which came in at 97. Earlier this year, the 50 Best organization announced that they would not be including Russian restaurants or bars on their list, following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In 2021, Moscow’s Insider Bar ranked 13.
“Our goal with The World's 50 Best Bars has always been to shine a spotlight on the lesser-known destinations to help inspire cocktail lovers around the world, and we are always working to expand our Academies to encompass new territories and recognise more amazing bar scenes,” says Mark Sansom, content director for the World's 50 Best Bars. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the incredible achievements of Antique American Bar and Tag, the first Eastern European Bars to feature on our list and the first ranking for Slovakia and Poland respectively.”
For the first time ever, a Manchester spot featured: Schofield’s Bar placed 59.
“The World’s 50 Best Bars list has helped to bring global awareness to the bar industry, and has supported its legitimacy,” says Leo Robitschek, vice president, food & beverage for Sydell Group, which manages the Number 75 ranked Side Hustle.
The list is decided by a voting panel comprising over 650 drinks experts such as bartenders, educators and consultants.
The voting still reflected pandemic restrictions. Members of the Academy were asked to vote for seven bars in total, with a maximum of five of these coming from their home country.
At least the remaining two had to be international votes. Voters who were unable to travel internationally in the last year were not required to cast their final two votes.51 Sago House, Singapore