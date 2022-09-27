English
    Where to drink when you can’t get into the world’s 50 best bars

    The World’s 50 Best Bars has released the 51 to 100 top places to drink around the world. It’s a run-up to the top 50, which will be announced on Oct. 4 at a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain.

    Bloomberg
    September 27, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

    The countdown to the world’s best bar has begun.

    Singapore was the big winner on the list, which features eight establishments from the city-state, starting with Sago House, ranked 51, and 28 Hong Kong Street at 55.

    The list also highlighted South Africa, with four spots, including Capetown’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, which was 53.

    Eastern Europe featured at spots like Antique American Bar of Bratislava, which was 91, and Tag in Kraków which came in at 97. Earlier this year, the 50 Best organization announced that they would not be including Russian restaurants or bars on their list, following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In 2021, Moscow’s Insider Bar ranked 13.

    “Our goal with The World's 50 Best Bars has always been to shine a spotlight on the lesser-known destinations to help inspire cocktail lovers around the world, and we are always working to expand our Academies to encompass new territories and recognise more amazing bar scenes,” says Mark Sansom, content director for the World's 50 Best Bars. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the incredible achievements of Antique American Bar and Tag, the first Eastern European Bars to feature on our list and the first ranking for Slovakia and Poland respectively.”

    For the first time ever, a Manchester spot featured: Schofield’s Bar placed 59.

    “The World’s 50 Best Bars list has helped to bring global awareness to the bar industry, and has supported its legitimacy,” says Leo Robitschek, vice president, food & beverage for Sydell Group, which manages the Number 75 ranked Side Hustle.

    The list is decided by a voting panel comprising over 650 drinks experts such as bartenders, educators and consultants.

    The voting still reflected pandemic restrictions. Members of the Academy were asked to vote for seven bars in total, with a maximum of five of these coming from their home country.

    At least the remaining two had to be international votes. Voters who were unable to travel internationally in the last year were not required to cast their final two votes.

    51 Sago House, Singapore
    52 Barro Negro, Athens
    53 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town
    54 La Factoría, Old San Juan
    55 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
    56 Quinary, Hong Kong
    57 MO Bar, Singapore
    58 Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
    59 Schofield's, Manchester
    60 Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne
    61 Presidente, Buenos Aires
    62 Tan Tan, São Paulo
    63 The SG Club, Tokyo
    64 Brujas, Mexico City
    65 Analogue, Singapore
    66 El Barón, Cartagena
    67 Atlas, Singapore
    68 Hero Bar, Nairobi
    69 No Sleep Club, Singapore
    70 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá
    71 Tjoget, Stockholm
    72 Three Sheets, London
    73 Camparino in Galleria, Milan
    74 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
    75 Side Hustle, London
    76 Candelaria, Paris
    77 The Court, Rome
    78 Röda Huset, Stockholm
    79 Vesper, Bangkok
    80 Dead End Paradise, Beirut
    81 Lost & Found, Nicosia
    82 Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei
    83 Bar Goto, New York
    84 Le Syndicat, Paris
    85 Danico, Paris
    86 Freni e Frizioni, Rome
    87 Re, Sydney
    88 Art of Duplicity, Cape Town
    89 Donovan Bar, London
    90 Republic, Singapore
    91 Antique American Bar, Bratislava
    92 The House of Machines, Cape Town
    93 Mace, New York
    94 Sweet Liberty, Miami
    95 The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok
    96 The Dead Rabbit, New York
    97 Tag, Kraków
    98 Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
    99 Tesouro, Goa100 Sin + Tax, Johannesburg
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Bloomberg #World’s 50 Best Bars
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 05:27 pm
