Where to drink when you can’t get into the world’s 50 best bars

The countdown to the world’s best bar has begun.

The World’s 50 Best Bars has released the 51 to 100 top places to drink around the world. It’s a run-up to the top 50, which will be announced on Oct. 4 at a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain.

Singapore was the big winner on the list, which features eight establishments from the city-state, starting with Sago House, ranked 51, and 28 Hong Kong Street at 55.

The list also highlighted South Africa, with four spots, including Capetown’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, which was 53.

Eastern Europe featured at spots like Antique American Bar of Bratislava, which was 91, and Tag in Kraków which came in at 97. Earlier this year, the 50 Best organization announced that they would not be including Russian restaurants or bars on their list, following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In 2021, Moscow’s Insider Bar ranked 13.

“Our goal with The World's 50 Best Bars has always been to shine a spotlight on the lesser-known destinations to help inspire cocktail lovers around the world, and we are always working to expand our Academies to encompass new territories and recognise more amazing bar scenes,” says Mark Sansom, content director for the World's 50 Best Bars. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the incredible achievements of Antique American Bar and Tag, the first Eastern European Bars to feature on our list and the first ranking for Slovakia and Poland respectively.”

For the first time ever, a Manchester spot featured: Schofield’s Bar placed 59.

“The World’s 50 Best Bars list has helped to bring global awareness to the bar industry, and has supported its legitimacy,” says Leo Robitschek, vice president, food & beverage for Sydell Group, which manages the Number 75 ranked Side Hustle.

The list is decided by a voting panel comprising over 650 drinks experts such as bartenders, educators and consultants.

The voting still reflected pandemic restrictions. Members of the Academy were asked to vote for seven bars in total, with a maximum of five of these coming from their home country.

At least the remaining two had to be international votes. Voters who were unable to travel internationally in the last year were not required to cast their final two votes.

51 Sago House, Singapore52 Barro Negro, Athens53 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town54 La Factoría, Old San Juan55 28 HongKong Street, Singapore56 Quinary, Hong Kong57 MO Bar, Singapore58 Mimi Kakushi, Dubai59 Schofield's, Manchester60 Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne61 Presidente, Buenos Aires62 Tan Tan, São Paulo63 The SG Club, Tokyo64 Brujas, Mexico City65 Analogue, Singapore66 El Barón, Cartagena67 Atlas, Singapore68 Hero Bar, Nairobi69 No Sleep Club, Singapore70 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá71 Tjoget, Stockholm72 Three Sheets, London73 Camparino in Galleria, Milan74 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore75 Side Hustle, London76 Candelaria, Paris77 The Court, Rome78 Röda Huset, Stockholm79 Vesper, Bangkok80 Dead End Paradise, Beirut81 Lost & Found, Nicosia82 Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei83 Bar Goto, New York84 Le Syndicat, Paris85 Danico, Paris86 Freni e Frizioni, Rome87 Re, Sydney88 Art of Duplicity, Cape Town89 Donovan Bar, London90 Republic, Singapore91 Antique American Bar, Bratislava92 The House of Machines, Cape Town93 Mace, New York94 Sweet Liberty, Miami95 The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok96 The Dead Rabbit, New York97 Tag, Kraków98 Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen99 Tesouro, Goa100 Sin + Tax, Johannesburg