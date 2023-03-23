Supreme Court rules that bar association cannot assert right on land allotted for archives

The Supreme Court on March 23 held that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) cannot assert a right on the entirety of land allotted to it for housing archives, suggesting the matter be resolved administratively than through judicial means.

The order was passed on a plea by SCBA seeking to convert a parcel of land allotted to the apex court to a chamber block for lawyers.

The administrative side of the court could take up the issue after discussion with the SCBA, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and other stakeholders, the court said.

On March 2, CJI DY Chandrachud and SCBA Vikas Singh were involved in a heated exchange when the senior lawyer complained that the case had not been taken up for hearing on many previous occasions.

The altercation led to the CJI constituting a new bench specifically to hear the case. The bench comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and PS Narasimha.

On March 17, Singh said the bar stands with the institution and would not do anything to undermine the court. He then listed out hardships the lawyers faced as they didn't have space in the court premises to accommodate clients or hold meetings.

The bench on March 17 said the bar could raise the matter with the government rather than the judiciary passing an order.

Attorney General R Venkataramani agreed with the court’s opinion that the issue could be resolved if taken up administratively. The bench had reserved judgment upon hearing all the parties.