SC forms new Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on June 26 announced the formation of a new five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and the bench is likely to assemble on July 12 and 13.

According to a notification posted in the apex court's website, the bench will comprise Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Mishra. The newly formed Constitution Bench is set to hear three cases from subjects varying from arbitration law to motor vehicles law.

Which cases are listed for hearing?

According to the notification, the following cases are listed for hearing.

Tej Prakash Pathak Vs Rajasthan High Court:

Referred to the Constitution Bench almost a decade ago, the case questions whether the rules of recruitment can be changed after the recruitment process has already started. The case was initiated when Rajasthan High Court changed the qualifying percentage for translators after the written exam concluded, which was challenged in the Supreme Court. The case was last listed in September 2022. However, no effective orders were passed.

JSW Steels Vs South Western Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification Vs ECI:

The case is expected to lay down a law on whether a person who is ineligible to be an arbitrator in a dispute themselves, nominate a person to be an arbitrator. It was referred to the Constitution Bench in 2022.

Bajaj Alliance General Insurance Company Ltd Vs Rambha Devi:

Instituted in 2017, the case questions whether a person with a driving license that permits them to operate Light Motor Vehicles (LMV), operate LMV of transport class. LMV licenses usually covered personal vehicles such as cars, however the judgment is expected to lay down whether an LMV driving license also covers transport vehicles such as tempos.