    Law minister 'concerned' over sharing of inputs from R&AW and IB in public domain

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the need for the government and the judiciary to work together to reduce the pendency of cases in various courts

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    January 24, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju answered the question in Parliament saying the government had not received any information from the Judiciary. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that sharing some inputs from the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the public domain is a matter for grave concern for the government.

    “Concerned officer who is working in disguised mode to collect info will think twice if the information (he is collecting) is shared in the public domain,” he said at an event to felicitate award winners of E-Courts project.

    The Supreme Court Collegium in its resolutions reiterating its recommendation for elevation of some lawyers as judges of high courts, had recently quoted some reports of the IB and R&AW and wrote detailed responses to each apprehension by the agencies.

    On the ongoing Collegium tussle between the government and the apex court, the minister said that the appointments were an administrative issue and had nothing to do with the judiciary and noted that some people had alleged that the government was lowering the dignity of the Supreme Court.