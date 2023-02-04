English
    Budget 2023: CJI Chandrachud hails Rs 7,000-crore allocation to e-courts project

    The allocation for the third phase is a four-fold jump from Rs 1,670 crore granted for the second phase of the digital upgrade of courts in 2015

    February 04, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

    The allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for the Phase 3 of e-courts project in the Union Budget 2023 will help to enhance the accessibility of judicial institutions, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud said on February 4.

    The CJI noted that the allocation will also help improve the efficiency of the justice delivery system in India. “Such endeavours (e-courts) will ensure that the court truly reaches out to every citizen of the country.”

    The allocation for the third phase is a four-fold jump from Rs 1,670 crore granted for the second phase of the digital upgrade of courts in 2015.

    Launched in 2005, the project was conceptualised to equip the Indian judiciary with information and communication technology by digitising every facet of litigation from initiation to judgement.