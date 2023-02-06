English
    13 additional judges appointed to 3 HCs; no word yet on few other names recommended by Collegium

    Those appointed include six for the Allahabad High Court, five for the Madras High Court, and two for the Karnataka High Court.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Eleven advocates and two judicial officers were on Monday appointed as additional judges in the Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras high courts.

    One of those appointed to the Madras High Court is advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri whose reported affiliation to the BJP had triggered a controversy.

    Some lawyers had recently asked the Collegium to recall its recommendation for Gowri alleging her affiliation. Some other lawyers had supported her elevation, citing hardwork and her commitment to the profession.

    In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday advanced to February 7 the hearing on a plea challenging the appointment of lawyer Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court, soon after the Centre notified her judgeship.