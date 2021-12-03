MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Air Pollution: SC seeks implementation of steps suggested by Centre and Delhi

The apex court will continue to monitor the situation pertaining to toxic air in NCR and will hear the case next on December 10 for a review.

Shruti Mahajan
December 03, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Supreme Court of India. (File image)

Supreme Court of India. (File image)


The Supreme Court on Friday expressed satisfaction over the steps proposed by the Centre and the Delhi government to control air pollution and directed the authorities concerned to implement all those measures.


The apex court will continue to monitor the situation pertaining to toxic air in the national capital region and will hear the case next on December 10 for a review.


After a special bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana set a 24-hour deadline for the two governments to suggest serious steps that could be taken to arrest the annual problem of air pollution in Delhi NCR, the governments filed their affidavits with the recommendations.


The central government apprised the top court of increasing the number of flying squads to monitor the condition in not just Delhi but all of NCR. An Enforcement Task Force has been set up by the Commission of Air Quality Management which will have the powers to exercise punitive and preventive steps in cases of non-compliance.


A curb on industrial activity is directed where industries not using clean fuels will be allowed to work only for 8 hours on weekdays and not permitted to function over the weekends. Entry of only CNG-fuelled trucks or EV-compliant trucks to be allowed inside NCR.

Close

Related stories


State of Uttar Pradesh flagged a concern over the sugar industry highlighting that this being a sugarcane crushing season, allowing only an 8-hour work during the day may lead to severe losses to sugarcane farmers as the crop and its treatment are time-sensitive. With most of the sugar processing plants situated over 90 kilometres away from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has sought restrictions-free work. The court, however, did not pass any order on this issue.


The Delhi government, while informing the court of the ban on construction activity, sought permission for construction work to be carried out for the 20 hospital facilities, citing the work as essential and urgent.


For the time being, the top court said, all the steps proposed by the governments and the Commission of Air Quality Management must be implemented.

In the meantime, the court has also urged the central government to look into the feasibility of shifting to alternative power-producing sources if the move away from thermal power plants has to be made without causing an impact on power supply.

Shruti Mahajan
Tags: #Air pollution #Commission for Air Quality Management #Delhi #NCR #SC #Supreme Court
first published: Dec 3, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.