Kusha Kapila splits with husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. 'Gave it our all till we couldn't'

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and Kusha Kapila are both digital creators. (Image credit: @kushakapila/Instagram)

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has announced that she and her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia have decided to part ways. The couple, both digital creators, announced the split at the same time on Instagram.

"Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore," Kusha Kapila wrote.

The news of their separation shocked their followers with Shark Tank India pitcher and co-founder of Hood Abhishek Asthana claiming that he was shocked.

"Shocked to know about Kusha Kapila's divorce. Still remember when she bought a builder floor in Gurgaon to move in together, and was sharing broker details, as I was looking to buy too. A house the couple bought together," he tweeted. "Showbiz is tough."



Shocked to know about Kusha Kapila's divorce. Still remember when she bought a builder floor in Gurgaon to move in together, and was sharing broker details, as I was looking to buy too. A house the couple bought together. Showbiz is tough. Related stories Women’s Day 2022: Female stand-up comedians are now a critical mass in entertainment

— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 26, 2023

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia had gotten married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Kapila was last seen onscreen on Masaba Masaba 2 and had even made her Cannes debut last month. She had also appeared in Plan A Plan B, Selfiee and Case Toh Banta Hai among others

Read more: Female stand-up comedians are now a critical mass in entertainment