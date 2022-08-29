English
    The connection between Jeff Bezos's Sunday breakfast and his first job

    The job also gave Jeff Bezos an insight into customer service. “I learned that it’s really hard,” he had said.

    Ankita Sengupta
    August 29, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wraps up his Sunday breakfast. (Image credit: @JeffBezos/Twitter)

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wraps up his Sunday breakfast. (Image credit: @JeffBezos/Twitter)


    Jeff Bezos on Sunday tweeted a photo of him finishing up a burger from McDonald's as a packet of fries lay empty on the table.

    "My first job. And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday!" the Amazon founder tweeted in a throwback to when he got a summer job frying up burgers at the fast food chain's outlet in Miami in 1980. He was 16.

    The tweet soon went viral gathering about 1.3 lakh likes.

    Speaking about his first job, the world's second richest man had told Fast Company that he wasn't let anywhere near the customers. “I was a cook. They wouldn’t let me anywhere near the customers. This was my acned-teenager stage. They were like, ‘Hmm, why don’t you work in the back?’” he joked.

    The job also gave him an insight into customer service. “I learned that it’s really hard,” the Amazon founder had said.

    Sharing more about the other lessons he learned that summer, Bezos told the publication, "One of the great gifts I got from that job is that I can crack eggs with one hand. My favorite shift was Saturday morning. The first thing I would do is get a big bowl and crack 300 eggs into it."

    "One of the things that’s really fun about working at McDonald’s is to get really fast at all of this stuff. See how many eggs you can crack in a period of time and still not get any shell in them."

    As his first brush with retail, high school student Jeff Bezos spent the summer “studying the company’s automation improvements,” like beeps and signals for when to “scramble his eggs, flip his burgers, and pull his fries out of the boiling vat,” Wired reported.

    Ankita Sengupta
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 06:18 pm
