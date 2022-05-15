Jeff Bezos criticises Joe Biden over tweet on taxing super rich to control inflation

Jeff Bezos, the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $138.8 billion, called US President Joe Biden's take on inflation a misdirected one.

Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

Inflation in the US surged to 8.3% in April, approaching a 40 year record, the New York Post reported. Prices for food and fuel have soared.

Flagging Joe Biden's tweet, Jeff Bezos added, "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead."



The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

The Disinformation Governance Board was introduced by the Department of Homeland Security to fight disinformation on social media.

Meanwhile, Amazon too has been has been the subject of much criticism over the fact that the company’s final federal tax burden has been particularly lacking in recent years. According to a report in CNBC, the company came under fire for seeking tax incentives worth billions of dollars as part of its search for a second headquarters, or “HQ2,” in 2018.

In the same year, Amazon posted an income of more than $11 billion, but the company paid $0 in federal taxes, the report added. In fact, due to tax credits and deductions, Amazon actually received a tax refund of $129 million. In 2017, it had received a $137 million refund.





