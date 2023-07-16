Jack Dorsey's reaction to Mark Zuckerberg's follow request on Threads is viral. See post

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared a screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's follow request to him on Instagram Threads.

Instagram Threads has managed to make headlines since the day it was launched. The Meta-owned app touted as Twitter’s rival is built for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

The app has already crossed over 150 million downloads. Amid this, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey reacted to Mark Zuckerberg sending him a follow request on Threads. Well, his reaction has gone insanely viral and grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

So, Dorsey took to Twitter to share a screenshot in which you can see Zuckerberg’s follow request to him.

“Too soon b,” Dorsey wrote while sharing the post on Twitter.

Twitters users had a lot to say about the same and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“Accept it but don’t follow him back,” a user wrote.

Another user suggested, “Let him cook for a while.”

“Best timeline ever,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “Do it and challenge him to a cage match.”

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk is also not very happy about Instagram Threads. The launch is acting like fuel to fire and the battle is quite on. Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, also wrote to Meta’s CEO Zuckerberg and accused him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".