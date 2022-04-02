Watch: Tim Southee's incredible catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada in KKR vs PBKS match

IPL 2022: Speaking about the catch to dismiss PBKS's Kagiso Rabada, KKR's Tim Southee said, "I think I was lucky that it went so high... I really enjoyed fielding, enjoyed being involved with the game." (Image credit: @AwaaraHoon/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Rider pacer Tim Southee won millions of hearts on Friday after he caught Kagiso Rabada's lightning knock. Southee had to cover a lot of ground to be able to catch the ball and hold on to it to send Punjab Kings's star batsman back to the stands.

Here's how it unfolded.

Punjab Kings were off to a good start but they began to lose wickets at regular intervals. The team were struggling to set up a good enough total when Kagiso Rabada stepped in. He quickly hit four boundaries and a six. Just as things were clearing up for the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders's Andre Russell delivered a slow ball which the South Africa pacer hit aiming for another six.

The ball, however, looked like it would fall in in no man's land, when Tim Southee ran and dove to brilliantly catch the ball and dismiss Rabada.



Later, speaking about the catch, Southee said, "I think I was lucky that it went so high... I really enjoyed fielding, enjoyed being involved with the game.

Southee's achievement together with Umesh Yadav’s four wickets and Andre Russell’s unbeaten 70, with back-to-backs-sixes, fired Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022 match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated his team Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter. “Welcome back my friend @Russell12A,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after the match. “So long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when you hit it man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 and team well done. Have a happy nite, boys.”