'IPL 2022 is the year of newcomers': Harsh Goenka as LSG, GT top points table

Industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted a celebratory message after Lucknow Super Giants, helmed by KL Rahul, won against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs to top the IPL 2022 points table on Saturday, industrialist Harsh Goenka pointed out that it's a year for the newcomers. The team is owned by RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka.

On the points table, LSG is followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) and both the teams made their debut this season.



It is the year of the startups, the newcomers! They work harder, they innovate more, they fight with all their might, they don’t believe in set formulas. #LSG and #GT on top of the #IPL league prove this. #LucknowSuperGiants on the top make me specially! pic.twitter.com/cUCiPGi7ea

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 7, 2022

"It is the year of the startups, the newcomers! They work harder, they innovate more, they fight with all their might, they don’t believe in set formulas. LSG and GT on top of the IPL league prove this," Goenka tweeted. "Lucknow Super Giants on the top make me specially happy!"

On Saturday, team owner Sanjiv Goenka was also spotted at the stadium.

LSG found their way back to the top spot after a superior net run rate than Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul, who bagged a duck at the MCA Stadium in Pune, praised Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder for helping GT post 176/7.

Chalo, on popular demand. Riwaaz ko kaayam rakha jaaye! Thoda shor machao, doston, hum top of the table par hai!#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvsKKR pic.twitter.com/WNgt7lcCPA — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 8, 2022

“Played really well, started well with the bat, except for the run out. It was a tricky wicket. Knew it was going to be slow and sticky. Had to get around 150-160. The way Quinton and Deepak batted made it look easy. Big hitting from Stoinis and Jason gave the momentum,” Rahul was quoted as saying after the match.

Meanwhile, GT faced a five-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. They are currently at number 2 at the IPL 2022 points table.





