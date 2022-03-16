English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    IPL 2022: In Rajasthan Royals Twitter ‘hack’, Yuzvendra Chahal declares himself captain. Fans in splits

    After a couple of hours, the Twitter admin of Rajasthan Royals' account finally got the controls back, but not before Yuzvender Chahal sent a love note to English cricketer and teammate Jos Buttler.

    Ankita Sengupta
    March 16, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Yuzvendra Chahal has earlier warned the Rajasthan Royals Twitter admin that he would hack into the account. (Image credit: @yuzi_chahal/Twitter)

    Yuzvendra Chahal has earlier warned the Rajasthan Royals Twitter admin that he would hack into the account. (Image credit: @yuzi_chahal/Twitter)


    Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account on Tuesday announced Yuzvendra Chahal their new captain for the IPL 2022. Later, however, as confusion grew, the cricketer revealed that he had hacked the account and announced himself as the captain.

    It all began when Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Chahal ordering a surprisingly large quantity of food for himself.

    Close

    Related stories

    In response, Chahal threatened to hack into Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account but, the admin had a comeback ready.

    Soon after, Yuzvendra Chahal acted on his "threat" and retweeted one of his posts from the Rajasthan Royals' account. "RR me twitter account me in login kar diya hai… bola tha admin job pange mat lena (I have logged into RR account. Didn't I ask you not to challenge me, admin?), he tweeted.

    What followed next was the announcement of the team captain. Sanju Samson is the current skipper, so the tweet declaring Chahal as the new captain confused fans while a number of them who were following Chahal's tweets joined in on the entertainment. Samson and team's fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga even congratulated Chahal for making it to the captaincy.

    After a couple of hours, the Twitter admin of Rajasthan Royals' account finally got the controls back, but not before Chahal sent a love note to English cricketer and teammate Jos Buttler.

    Chahal's antics kept fans entertained and guessing who really was behind the tweet spree from the handle.

    Chahal, who was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, for whom he played from 2014 IPL onwards, was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 6.5 crore.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #IPL 2022 #Rajasthan Royals #Yuzvendra Chahal
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.