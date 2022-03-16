IPL 2022: In Rajasthan Royals Twitter ‘hack’, Yuzvendra Chahal declares himself captain. Fans in splits

Yuzvendra Chahal has earlier warned the Rajasthan Royals Twitter admin that he would hack into the account. (Image credit: @yuzi_chahal/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account on Tuesday announced Yuzvendra Chahal their new captain for the IPL 2022. Later, however, as confusion grew, the cricketer revealed that he had hacked the account and announced himself as the captain.

It all began when Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Chahal ordering a surprisingly large quantity of food for himself.

In response, Chahal threatened to hack into Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account but, the admin had a comeback ready.

Soon after, Yuzvendra Chahal acted on his "threat" and retweeted one of his posts from the Rajasthan Royals' account. "RR me twitter account me in login kar diya hai… bola tha admin job pange mat lena (I have logged into RR account. Didn't I ask you not to challenge me, admin?), he tweeted.



What followed next was the announcement of the team captain. Sanju Samson is the current skipper, so the tweet declaring Chahal as the new captain confused fans while a number of them who were following Chahal's tweets joined in on the entertainment. Samson and team's fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga even congratulated Chahal for making it to the captaincy.

After a couple of hours, the Twitter admin of Rajasthan Royals' account finally got the controls back, but not before Chahal sent a love note to English cricketer and teammate Jos Buttler.



Chahal's antics kept fans entertained and guessing who really was behind the tweet spree from the handle.