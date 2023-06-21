Yoga Day 2023: Rajnath Singh performs asanas onboard INS Vikrant. Watch

International Day of Yoga 2023: Rajnath Singh onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi. (Image credit: @rajnathsingh/Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated International Day of Yoga onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.

In a video, Singh could be seen performing breathing exercises and yoga asanas such as Tadasana (palm tree pose), Ardha chakrasana (half-wheel pose), Virabhadrasana (warrior pose).

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar could also be seen performing yoga next to Rajnath Singh. Hundrends of Navy personnel too joined the minister and the Navy chief in a stunning display of yoga on the aircraft carrier.





Celebrating the International Yoga Day onboard #INSVikrant in Kochi. Watchhttps://t.co/eNlLNtV1N4

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2023

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate International Day of Yoga 2023 at the United Nations headxquarters in New York during his state visit to the United States.

In a video message, PM Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga as the ancient practice grows in popularity across the world branching out from its country of origin India. Since 2015, yoga has been celebrated on this day every year.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.