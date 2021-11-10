InMobi's Roposo, Glance launch Ekta Kapoor's wellness brand Ek in live commerce segment

With social commerce becoming the buzzword in India, short video sharing platform Roposo and lock screen content provider Glance have launched their first label in the live commerce segment.

The two companies joined hands with entrepreneur Ekta Kapoor, who is also the joint MD at Balaji Telefilms, to launch Kapoor's home decor, furnishing and wellness brand called Ek.

The new brand, which will be offering furnishing products including bed lines, cushion covers; home decor products like wall art, serve ware and spiritual and wellness products like dhoop burner, hamsa and evil eye jewellery, will be available on Glance, Roposo and Ek's website.

"Currently, all products of Ek will be available online. In future, we will see if there is an offline strategy," said Mansi Jain, vice president and general manager at Roposo.

Jain added that Ek is their first brand launch in the live commerce segment. "We will be partnering with more creators to co-create brands in the months to come," she said.

Social commerce is estimated to grab 5 percent of the Indian e-commerce market, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65 percent between 2020 and 2025, according to a report by management consulting company RedSeer.

Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of the InMobi Group that owns Glance said, "Creators are driving e-commerce. For us, the target over the next year is to have 10,000 creators on the platform and give them access to consumers."

InMobi's intention is to partner with celebrities and creators in creation of brands and through the combined user base and live commerce technology of platforms such as Glance and Roposo, EK will reach millions of consumers in India, said Tewari.

While Glance has 150 million active users in India, Roposo is estimated to have a user base of over 100 million.

To boost the live commerce space, Tewari said that mobile advertising technology company InMobi will be key. "It (InMobi) has access to brands and advertisers that monetise content. InMobi will be playing a massive role in helping monetize creator content. There will be huge synergy between Glance, Roposo and InMobi," he said.

Tewari also added that while there is no dearth of capital after Glance recently raised little less than $200 million, they will look at capital raise when they expand globally.