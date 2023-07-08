Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals the Mahabharata character that impressed him most

Narayana Murthy revealed that the character he was impressed with the most in Mahabharata was Karna.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy revealed the character from Mahabharata that he looked up to. While speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023, the billionaire talked about the character that he was impressed by the most was Karna.

Murthy was in conversation with Rohan Murty at the conclave while talking about Karna. “The character who has impressed me the most in Mahabharata is Karna. Nobody else. Because of his generosity. That’s the way I grew up,” he said.

Watch the video here:



The character that has impressed me most in Mahabharat is Karana because of his generosity ~ N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys. pic.twitter.com/YqQYUTmtae

— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 7, 2023

While talking about the reason behind him not keeping the most part of Infosys, Murthy said, “I enjoyed the company of people who are happy. I enjoyed the company of people who felt that I was fair to the extent possible and who thought that [Infosys] was their own company. I enjoyed the company of people who showed more enthusiasm than me in many ways. In order to do that, I cannot say that I will keep the major percentage. That is my personality."

Speaking at the same event, Murthy also revealed his ideological transformation from a "strong leftist" during his student years to a staunch advocate of entrepreneurship. The businessman also talked about his first failed entrepreneurial attempt saying that there was no market at that time for computers. “There were very few computers in India,” he said. Murthy mentioned that after that he focused on exports to countries where the market was big when he founded Infosys.