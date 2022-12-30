Influencer Andrew Tate's video on Greta Thunberg helped cops arrest him. Pizza box was clue

Andrew Tate is seen collecting two pizza boxes from someone and placing them on the table. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Cobratate)

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother have been arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. The former kickboxer’s arrest comes a day after his Twitter interaction with climate activist Greta Thungberg and the latter’s sharp response to his jibe.

On Wednesday, the British national was told to “get a life” by Thunberg on Twitter after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions."

It all began when Tate, a self-described misogynist, bragged about owning “33 cars” and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions” of his cars. Tagging Greta Thunberg, he asked for her email address.

Thunberg, 19, clapped back with a savage reply that became hugely viral. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she tweeted in response, adding a made-up email address to mock Tate. The fake address ends with “get a life”.

The interaction did not end there. Tate, in turn, shared his response in a video. The two-minute clip has him speaking, wearing a robe and holding a cigar. At one point, he is seen collecting two pizza boxes from someone and placing them on the table.

The boxes, from Jerry’s Pizza – which has outlets in Romania – are suspected to have helped the Romanian authorities track down Andrew Tate, according to several reports.

A spokesperson for Tate told the Daily Mirror: "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.