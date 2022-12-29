Greta Thunberg's savage reply to influencer Andrew Tate's '33 cars' jibe

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s savage comeback to controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate’s post has won her points from her fans.

Taking a swipe at the teenager, Tate, a former kickboxer and self-described misogynist, on Wednesday bragged about owning “33 cars” and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions” of his cars. Tagging her, he asked for her email address.

“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My two Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” Tate tweeted.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta Thunberg , 19, clapped back with a sharp response. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she tweeted in response, adding a made-up email address to mock Tate. The fake address ends with “get a life”.

The Swedish climate activist’s tweet got over 126 million views and two million ‘likes’.

“This burn produced more emissions than Andrew Tate’s 33 cars,” a user commented.

“How to know when a girl is completely out of your league,” another person tweeted.

Over the last couple of years, Thunberg has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction. In September 2019, she questioned world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking "How dare you?"

Andrew Tate rose to prominence on social media after starring the UK reality TV show Big Brother in 2016. His stint on the show ended when a video of Tate hitting a woman with a belt emerged online.

In August this year, he was banned from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram by their parent company Meta for violating its policies “on dangerous organisations and individuals”.

Tate has since frequently come under fire for his sexist takes and problematic social media posts which have been described as “extremely misogynistic.”