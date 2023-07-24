Indigo honours 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee, Twitter applauds. Watch

The flight captain went on the describe how 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee Sanjiv Kumar protected the borders during the Kargil War. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @IndiGo).

For many years, Indigo has been known for its appreciative gestures for traveling passengers and in yet another instance, an army official, who was flying in a Pune-bound flight, was honoured by the aircraft crew before take-off.

In a Twitter video, captain Edsel could be seen giving flight the details and later described how "Param Vir Chakra" awardee Sanjiv Kumar fought a battle on the borders, before honouring the army official.



Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I am your captain Edsel today. Today my first stop is flight officer Gurneet and my lead Shruti. I'd like to welcome you to flight 202 to Pune. Today we are going to be departing off the westly runway from here, thereafter turning right. It is 50 minutes flying time to Pune. Not expecting too much weather along the road," the captain said.

He then went on to introduce the "Param Vir Chakra" awardee and described how he had protected the borders in battle during the 1999 Kargil War.

"The reason I am standing here today is because we have a very special person with us on-board. We have a Param Vir Chakra awardee Sanjiv Kumar ji with us. For those of you who don't know what this award is, this award has been given to only 21 people in Indian history so far. It is for the highest gallery and bravery award, given during war time," he added.

The flight captain went on to describe how Kumar had led a team to capture "Area Flag Top" in Kargil and at the end of the video, was given a token of appreciation by the cabin crew.

Indigo's gesture won many hearts on Twitter, with many applauding the airline for recognising his contribution during the war.

"Wonderful gesture from @IndiGo6E," photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote.

"Appreciate the gesture by @IndiGo6E," one user wrote.

"What a wonderful gesture by @IndiGo6E crew. Salute to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar and the brave men and women of Indian Arabia Forces," a third user wrote.

