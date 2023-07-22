Indigo celebrates girl's 1st birthday, cuts cake at Kochi airport. Watch

The captain of the Indigi flight made the announcement and later the crew cut a cake at the Kochi airport. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/joellalj).

An Indigo flight was appreciated after the crew celebrated the first birthday of a baby girl. The girl, identified as Durganath, turned one on June 22 and the video of the celebration on the flight was shared on Instagram by a user named Joel Lal J.

"Our princess turned 1 on 22 June 2023. Thanks so much, IndiGo Airlines for making it unique. All glory and honour to the lord almighty Jesus Christ for enabling us to do all these," the video caption read.

The announcement of the baby turning one was made by the captain on the flight identified as Augustine, who also said a cake would be cut to celebrate the girl's birthday. In another video, the crew could be seen cutting a cake at the Kochi airport.

"May I have your attention please, Ladies and Gentleman? I am your gathering, my name is Augustine. That is not important, what is important is we have a baby today whose first birthday.

"Aaj ek saal ki ho gayi hai Durganath, so cake bhi katega and sab mein batega. Aapki aage ki yatra mangalmey ho or bache ko ashirwaad de (Today Durganath turns a year older, so the cake will also be cut and distributed to all. May your journey ahead be blessed and give blessings to the baby)," he said.

The video generated several comments, many of whom wished the girl on her birthday.

"I got the chance to see the video of this baby it was live on the flight but you made video excellent parents wish you all Happy Birthday to your baby and to your all family have a safe journey and safe life thank you for that the god bless you all," one user wrote.

"Super cute! Happy birthday!," another user wrote.

"So cute and sweet IndiGo Airlines, Happy birthday little princess," another user wrote.

