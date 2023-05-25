How an Indian man cycled all the way to Europe to meet his future wife

Dr Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia and Charlotte Von Schedvin got married after he cycled all the way to Sweden from India. (Photo credit: instagram.com/mignonettetakespictures).

Since the start of the 21st century, travelling overseas from India has become increasingly convenient with several global airlines operating from numerous airports across the country.

However, overseas travel in the 20th century for Indians was not as easy as it is now. An example of this is the relationship and subsequent marriage of an Indian man and a Swedish woman.

The man, identified as Dr Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia-an artist- met Charlotte Von Schedvin in Delhi in 1975. Schedvin travelled from Sweden to India after hearing Mahanandia's art and decided to get her portrait made by him.

While making her portrait, Mahanandia fell in love with Schedvin and in turn, Schedvin fell in love with Mahanandia due to his simple nature. By the time Schedvin had to leave back to Sweden, the duo had decided to get married.

"She wore a sari when she met my father for the first time. I still don't know how she managed. With blessings from my father and family, we got married according to tribal tradition," Mahanandia told BBC in an old interview.



Schedvin asked Mahanandia to accompany her to Sweden but the latter had to finish his studies and so could not join her. The two remained in touch through letters and after a year, he realised that he did not have sufficient money to buy an air ticket.

Hence, Mahanandia decided that he would buy a cycle and go all the way to the Swedish town of Boras, where Schedvin lived. Mahanandia started his journey to Sweden on January 22 1977 and would cycle approximately 70 km each day.

After passing through several countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mahanandia reached Europe on May 28 and eventually got to Gothenburg.

The couple got married and Mahanandia later said that Schedvin had been a huge support for him at every step.

"I had no idea about European culture. It was all new to me, but she supported me at every step. She is just a special person. I am still in love just as I was in 1975," he said.