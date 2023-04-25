English
    This Indian billionaire pledged Rs 250 crore to build UK's first Jagannath temple

    Odia entrepreneur Biswanath Patnaik encouraged the devotees of Lord Jagannath to work together and realise the dream of building a Jagannath temple in the UK.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    April 25, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    Biswanath Patnaik, founder of FinNest Group. (Image credit: Biswanath Patnaik/LinkedIn)

    A UK-based billionaire from Odisha, Biswanath Patnaik, has pledged Rs 250 crore to a UK charity raising funds to build Britain’s first dedicated Jagannath temple on the outskirts of London, Times of India reported. This is one of the biggest donations ever offered to a temple outside India.

    Patnaik, chairman and founder of the investment firm FinNest Group of Companies, announced his pledge to the Shree Jagannatha Society UK (SJSUK) during the UK’s first Jagannath Convention held on Akshaya Trithiya on Sunday. The Odia billionaire is also an accomplished serial entrepreneur, legal counsel, and philanthropist.

    After being felicitated at the event, Patnaik encouraged the devotees of Lord Jagannath to work together and realise the dream of building a Jagannath temple in the UK.

    The temple was promised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his election campaign, New Indian Express reported.

    Meanwhile, plans for the Jagannath temple have been speeding ahead with Rs 70 crore of the Rs 250 crore being earmarked for acquiring nearly 15 acres of suitable land on the outskirts of London, Times of India reported. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the publication added.

    During the announcement of the donation, Dr Sahadev Swain, chair of the Sree Jagannatha Society UK, expressed his confidence that the Jagannath temple in London will become the epicentre of Jagannath culture in Europe and a prominent place of pilgrimage, attracting thousands of devotees and tourists from across the world.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 01:50 pm