In Pics | Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra celebration begins

The nine-day rath yatra of Lord Jagannath begins on July 1 in Odisha's Puri. Similar yatras will be taken out in other parts of the country. Odisha police have made top-notch security arrangements keeping the crowd at the festival in mind. (Image: Twitter @Puri_Official)

Thousands of devotees gather at Puri Jagannath temple. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Twitter @Puri_Official)

Puri's Badadanda is filled with large number of devotees who came to witness the spiritual journey of the Holy Trinity. (Image: Twitter @Naveen_Odisha)

The Lion Gate of the temple is decorated with magnificent arches of beautiful garlands for the journey of the holy chariot. (Image: Twitter @Puri_Official)

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has made 125 sand chariots to mark the Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri beach and a magnificient sand art with the message: On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to “Say no to single-use plastic”. (Image: Twitter @sudarsansand)

Beautiful scenes of Srivigraha riding three chariots in a pahandi in the midst of a devotional atmosphere in a devotional atmosphere to the beat of traditional instruments. (Image: Twitter @Puri_Official)

The Rath Yatra, also known as the chariot celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, is the most prominent Hindu festival in the Puri city of Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. (Image: Twitter @Naveen_Odisha)

Three chariots are built anew, every year ahead of the annual chariot festival. (Image: Twitter @Naveen_Odisha)