India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch, weather forecast and predicted playing XIs

India and Pakistan will hope that they can get a result in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

India and Pakistan will lock horns again at the 2023 Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The first match between the two teams did not produce a result after rain prevented the start of the second innings after India had batted first and scored 266 runs in 48.3 overs.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday and in a bid to ensure that the match produces a result, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to allot a reserve day for this game. If rain prevents a result on Sunday, then the match will continue on Monday from the same point at which it was abandoned on Sunday.

As per the Accuweather website, rain is predicted in Colombo at 3 pm on Sunday and later at 6 pm as well. Two spells of cloudy weather is expected between 4pm and 5pm. Rain is again predicted between 8pm and 10 pm.

Here are other key details from the fixture:

What time will the India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match start on Sunday?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3 pm IST, with the toss happening 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match take place on Sunday?

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Who will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday?

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports network. The fixture can also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar for free.

Predicted XI for India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the match on Sunday.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.