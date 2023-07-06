'Increased her salary but she refused to take it': Founder from IIT praises 'high-integrity' staffer

Dikshaa with her boss`and HealthTick founder Shivanshi Verma (Image credit: @shivanshi_v/Twitter)

When Dikshaa landed her first job after college, her employer wasn't very happy with her performance. Six weeks into the role, her company realised that she was not the right fit and was contemplating letting her go when Dikshaa convinced her boss to give her another chance in a different position. Two months later, such was her performance that Dikshaa was offered a raise which she refused.

Her employer and founder of the heathcare app HealthTick Shivanshi Verma explained why Dikshaa's decision made her a "high-integrity employee". "I have worked with more than 50 people and interviewed over 800 people. Everyone wants money. And here she is…," the IIT Ropar alumnus tweeted sharing Dikshaa's story.

"I hired her as a fresher out of college. After 6 weeks, I started to realise she wasn't fit for the role and we might need to let her go. But beforehand she persuaded me to give her a chance in a different role. We agreed! She started her other role. And she was surprisingly very good at it, she did an excellent job that we had to change our thought," Verma said.

"After two months, we both founders were super impressed. We offered her a senior role even though she’s just a fresher. Along with that we also increased her salary. But she talked me out and asked me NOT to increase her salary until I feel I deserve it. 'I'd like to add more value first,' she said."

She added that most people might think that Dikshaa was just being nice or not that smart, but Verma saw it differently. "I see her as a person with high integrity, I see her as a person who believes in 'giving first'. I see her as a person I trust a lot now. I see her as a person who will think best of the company and I can count on her," she said. "Most people don't build trust. Trust is super important be it in a personal relationship or business. I'm sure we are going to do a phenomenal job together."

Sharing another instance of when Dikshaa showed her integrity, Verma said she once sent her Rs 2,000 extra with her salary as a bonus, but Dikshaa returned it thinking it was sent to her by mistake. "Once I sent her Rs 2,000 extra as a bonus and she sent it back saying I have got Rs 2,000 extra salary. She’s just super honest and a person with high integrity. It’s primarily because her mother is an entrepreneur and she understands how things work in the startup."

Several Twitter users joined Verma in lauding the young employee for her honesty and dedication.

"I hope she gets paid in equity for her loyalty and honesty. Very few left like her," commented one user while another said, "Such employees are a treasure, not because she didn't accept the salary increase but the ethics. If she's taken care of, both she and the company will grow. Best wishes."

Read more: 92% freshers agreed to join Wipro at half salary, reveals HR head Saurabh Govil