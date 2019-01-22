In 'push for unity', BJP leader Mohit Kamboj changes last name to Bharatiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been on a name-changing spree — cities, railway stations, landmarks and now people.

After the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government changed the names of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, a BJP leader has gone a step forward and changed his last name.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president Mohit Kamboj has changed his surname to ‘Bharatiya’, urging people to do the same. He has even launched a website where people can log in and change their surname.

In a press conference in Mumbai, Kamboj said the Proud Bharatiya Foundation was created to foster unity. He wants Indians to rise above name, surname, religion, region, caste, language and other forms of discrimination.

He further added that to start the campaign and motivate people, he wants to be an example. “I have changed my surname to Bharatiya, and this will be my identity henceforth,” he told PTI. He said the name change has been effected officially as well, the report said. This is a one-of-a-kind campaign by a politician. Huge billboards and hoardings along with newspaper ads have been put up across the city declaring his change of name.



My inspiration my brother @mohitkamboj_bjp is now #MohitBharatiya! Thanks to politicians like him, the future of our country looks bright! #ProudBharatiya #MohitBharatiya pic.twitter.com/Upw0TR3WSr

— Tajinder Tiwana (@TajinderTiwana) January 17, 2019

While some Twitterati welcomed the initiative, others called it a political gimmick.

What a bold step he is true Nationalist! Shri Mohit Kamboj has changed his name to Mohit Bharatiya now is not a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh & Christian he is only Indian above of all casteism nor Brahmin nor Thakur nor Vaishya nor a Shudra he has given new identity of #ProudBharatiya pic.twitter.com/XyFYSIoPn4— Ganesh Bhaiya