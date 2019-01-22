App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In 'push for unity', BJP leader Mohit Kamboj changes last name to Bharatiya

While some Twitterati welcomed the initiative, others called it a political gimmick

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been on a name-changing spree — cities, railway stations, landmarks and now people.

After the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government changed the names of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, a BJP leader has gone a step forward and changed his last name.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president Mohit Kamboj has changed his surname to ‘Bharatiya’, urging people to do the same. He has even launched a website where people can log in and change their surname.

In a press conference in Mumbai, Kamboj said the Proud Bharatiya Foundation was created to foster unity. He wants Indians to rise above name, surname, religion, region, caste, language and other forms of discrimination.

related news

He further added that to start the campaign and motivate people, he wants to be an example. “I have changed my surname to Bharatiya, and this will be my identity henceforth,” he told PTI. He said the name change has been effected officially as well, the report said.  This is a one-of-a-kind campaign by a politician. Huge billboards and hoardings along with newspaper ads have been put up across the city declaring his change of name.

While some Twitterati welcomed the initiative, others called it a political gimmick.

First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #BJP #BJP name change #India #Mohit Bharatiya #Mohit Kambhoj #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.